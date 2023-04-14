Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance
Shares of BVNRY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
