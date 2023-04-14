Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

Shares of BVNRY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

