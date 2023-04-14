Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 71.2% in March

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $26.45. 11,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

