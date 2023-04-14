Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $129.75 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $129.75 million and approximately $895,845.26 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

