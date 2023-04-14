Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.38) price objective on the stock.

LON IPX opened at GBX 789 ($9.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 808.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 733.81. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 483.54 ($5.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 949 ($11.75). The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,744.44, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 22.90 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,222.22%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

