BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

