BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $369.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.28. The stock has a market cap of $352.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.