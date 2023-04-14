BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $532,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,461.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

