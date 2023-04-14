BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (LDP)
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Payers With Big Price Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.