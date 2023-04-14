BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,569 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.76. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

