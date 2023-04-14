BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $28.65 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

