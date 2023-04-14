Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,733 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BBY traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $74.14. 189,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

