BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.78 and last traded at C$10.98. 614,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 988,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.03.

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.26.

