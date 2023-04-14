Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 5.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 2,396,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,368,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.