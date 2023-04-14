Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

TSE:BIR opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.27. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.49 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

