Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $32.66 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $32.66 million and approximately $118,535.69 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

