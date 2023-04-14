Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $16.34 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $286.26 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $16.34 or 0.00053574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00036535 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.