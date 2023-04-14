Bitsubishi Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $27.02 Billion (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Bitsubishi has a total market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsubishi token can currently be bought for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using US dollars.

