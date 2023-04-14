BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of MQT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 34,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
