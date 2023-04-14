BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MQT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 34,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.