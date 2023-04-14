Blake D. Moret Sells 20,100 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $2,570,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,707,680.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PTC Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $127.73. 437,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $113,237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC (PTC)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.