Blake D. Moret Sells 20,100 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $2,570,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,707,680.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $127.73. 437,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $113,237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

