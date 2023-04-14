Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 474,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 38,628 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.