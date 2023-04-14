BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

Shares of BLSFY stock remained flat at $66.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. BlueScope Steel has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $81.20.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.8091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BlueScope Steel

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

