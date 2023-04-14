Blur (BLUR) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Blur has a market capitalization of $55.34 million and approximately $160.76 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 437,642,778.1582953 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.66193985 USD and is up 16.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $118,799,508.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

