BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading Down 0.1%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $46.94. 35,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 136,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKHY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

