Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $213.59

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $213.59, but opened at $202.59. Boeing shares last traded at $199.28, with a volume of 5,732,477 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 589.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

