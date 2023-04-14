Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $213.59

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $213.59, but opened at $202.59. Boeing shares last traded at $199.28, with a volume of 5,732,477 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.
Boeing Trading Down 5.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 589.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boeing (BA)
- Is UnitedHealth Group A Healthy Investment?
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.