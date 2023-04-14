Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches One Day Volume of $128,732.55

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $128,732.55 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

