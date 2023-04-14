BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. BP comprises about 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $23,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in BP by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in BP by 1,431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -249.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 636 ($7.88) to GBX 660 ($8.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 650 ($8.05) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.93.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

