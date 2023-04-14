Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580. Insiders own 6.24% of the company's stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

