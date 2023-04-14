Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.1 %
Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.25.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
