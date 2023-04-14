Brokers Offer Predictions for Applied Digital Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

APLD opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 4.84. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 100.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chuck Hastings bought 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $788,400. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 1,020.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

