Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,025 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.40% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 77,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $18.51 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

