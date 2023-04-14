BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Increased to GBX 280 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.41) to GBX 280 ($3.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTGOF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 135 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.
BT Group Price Performance
BTGOF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 70,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,642. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.
About BT Group
BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BT Group (BTGOF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.