BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Increased to GBX 280 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.41) to GBX 280 ($3.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTGOF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 135 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

BT Group Price Performance

BTGOF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 70,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,642. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

