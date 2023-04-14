BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
