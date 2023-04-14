BTIG Research Begins Coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 748 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $51,806.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.