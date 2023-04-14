C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.58 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.