CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.83.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2404477 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

