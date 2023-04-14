CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.78.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
CAE Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.83.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Stories
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.