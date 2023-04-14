Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.95

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.03. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 181,629 shares traded.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

