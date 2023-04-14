Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.95

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.03. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 181,629 shares traded.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.