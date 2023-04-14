Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.26

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.26 and traded as high as C$11.03. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$10.89, with a volume of 63,860 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.27.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

About Canaccord Genuity Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently -62.96%.

(Get Rating)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.