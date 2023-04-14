Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 199 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,724. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

