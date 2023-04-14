Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

