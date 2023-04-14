Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $245.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

