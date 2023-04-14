Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 307,014 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 280,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,839. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

