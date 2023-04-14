Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $230,774,000. QVR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,031,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,738,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

