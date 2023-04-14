Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Down 89.8% in March

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Capstone Companies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPC remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
