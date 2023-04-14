CareTech (LON:CTH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $749.10

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.10 ($9.28) and traded as low as GBX 748 ($9.26). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.29), with a volume of 424,247 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £850.02 million and a PE ratio of 10,714.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 750 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 749.10.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.

