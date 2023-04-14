Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Carter’s worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. 199,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,074. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.