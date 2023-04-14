Castleview Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $25.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $522.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

