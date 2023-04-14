Castleview Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,094,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 236,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.85. 3,618,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,725,712. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

