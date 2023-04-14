Castleview Partners LLC Buys 279 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. 3,141,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,359,332. The company has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

