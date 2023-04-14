Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 1,382 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. 980,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,545. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

