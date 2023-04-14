Castleview Partners LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Castleview Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up about 0.9% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 225,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.