CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$71.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCL.B. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.63.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.93. The firm has a market cap of C$11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$69.38.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

